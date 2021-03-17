COE prices close higher across all five categories

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended higher across all categories in the latest tender on Wednesday (March 17).

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $44,589, up from $41,996.

The premium for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp closed at $47,001, up from $45,001.

The price for Open COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but ends up mostly for bigger cars, came in at $47,806, up from $47,001.

Commercial vehicle COE price bounced higher to $39,589 after dropping more than $3,000 to $37,513 in the previous cycle.

The motorcycle premium finished at $7,791, up slightly from $7,752.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1,600cc & below) 44,589 41,996
B - Car (above 1,600cc)  47,001 45,001
C - Goods vehicle & bus 39,589 37,513
D - Motorcycle 7,791 7,752
E - Open 47,806 47,001

