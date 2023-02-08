COE premiums up for commercial vehicles and motorcycles in first tender under new quota

The premiums for other categories ended closer to where they were in the last tender. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Lee Nian Tjoe
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - The prices of certificates of entitlement (COEs) ended mixed across the categories in the tender exercise that closed on Wednesday, with the premiums for commercial vehicles and motorcycles going up significantly.

The premiums for other categories ended closer to where they were in the last tender.

Wednesday’s tender exercise is the first under the increased quota announced on Jan 20, 2023.

The premium for commercial vehicle COE – applicable for vans, trucks and lorries – was $85,119, 10.4 per cent higher than the $77,109 three weeks ago.

The motorcycle premium was $11,602, 4.5 per cent more than last round’s $11,101.

The premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, finished at $86,000, unchanged from the last tender exercise.

For larger cars and more powerful EVs, the premium ended at $105,524, only slightly higher than the previous $105,459.

The price for Open COE was $105,002, down by 1.9 per cent from $107,000.

Such COEs can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, but ends up almost exclusively for bigger cars.

More On This Topic
askST: Should I get a new car or revalidate the COE on my existing one?
What’s really driving COE prices up and up

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top