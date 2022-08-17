COE prices mostly rise, Open category premium dips

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums mostly rose on Wednesday (Aug 17), with only the Open category seeing a dip.

The premium for cars with engines up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as electric vehicles (EVs) with power output up to 110 kilowatts, ended 9.9 per cent higher at $87,889, up from $80,000.

For bigger and more powerful cars and EVs, the COE premium went up from $107,001 to $112,001 - a rise of 4.7 per cent.

Commercial vehicle COE premiums rose by 5.4 per cent from $56,089 to $59,090.

The price of motorcycle COEs increased by 0.9 per cent, from $11,000 to $11,101.

Open category COEs, which can be used to register any type of vehicles other than motorcycles, ended slightly cheaper at $112,001, representing a dip of 0.9 per cent from $113,000.