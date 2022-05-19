COE premium for larger cars up in latest tender exercise

For larger and more powerful cars above 1,600cc, the COE rose by 4.1 per cent from $92,090 to $95,889. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
Published
42 min ago

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums all ended higher in the latest tender exercise that closed on Thursday (May 19), except for smaller cars.

The COE premium for smaller cars with engines up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, or electric vehicles (EVs) with a power output of up to 110 kilowatts, dipped by 4.1 per cent from $70,901 to $68,001.

For larger and more powerful cars above 1,600cc, the COE rose by 4.1 per cent from $92,090 to $95,889.

The price of commercial vehicle COE went up by 1.2 per cent from $50,890 to $51,501.

The motorcycle COE premium ended at $9,490, a single dollar up from the last tender exercise.

The Open category COE, which tends to be used on larger cars, ended at $95,901, a 5.3 per cent rise from last round's $91,112.

More On This Topic
Car loans in S'pore more costly following US Fed's major rate hike
Buyers in Singapore turn to used cars as supply of new cars constricts further

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top