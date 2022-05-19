COE premium for larger cars up in latest tender exercise

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums all ended higher in the latest tender exercise that closed on Thursday (May 19), except for smaller cars.

The COE premium for smaller cars with engines up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, or electric vehicles (EVs) with a power output of up to 110 kilowatts, dipped by 4.1 per cent from $70,901 to $68,001.

For larger and more powerful cars above 1,600cc, the COE rose by 4.1 per cent from $92,090 to $95,889.

The price of commercial vehicle COE went up by 1.2 per cent from $50,890 to $51,501.

The motorcycle COE premium ended at $9,490, a single dollar up from the last tender exercise.

The Open category COE, which tends to be used on larger cars, ended at $95,901, a 5.3 per cent rise from last round's $91,112.