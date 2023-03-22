COE premiums for cars hit all-time high

SINGAPORE - The certificate of entitlement (COE) prices for both car categories hit record highs in the tender exercise that closed on Wednesday.

The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, finished at $93,503, up 6.25 per cent from $88,000 and surpassing the record of $92,100 set in January 2013.

For larger cars and more powerful EVs, the COE premium ended at $116,201, a 0.61 per cent increase over the previous high of $115,501 two weeks ago.

At $85,389, the premium for commercial vehicle COE – applicable to vans, trucks and lorries – was 6.27 per cent lower than the $91,101 posted a fortnight ago.

The motorcycle COE premium also went down on Wednesday. At $12,001, it is 3.14 per cent lower than the previous round’s $12,390.

The price for the Open category COE ended at $116,020, a slight increase of $20 over the $116,000 posted two weeks ago.