COE prices fall across the board, biggest dip of 7.4 per cent in large cars category

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices fell across all five categories at the second last tender exercise for 2022 that closed on Wednesday afternoon.

The biggest drop was in the category for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp and electric vehicles (EVs) with more than 110 kilowatts of power. The premium for this type of COE fell by 7.4 per cent to end at $105,501, down from $113,881 at the previous tender exercise.

The COE price for smaller and less powerful cars and EVs dipped by 2.3 per cent, from $90,589 to $88,503.

Commercial vehicle COE price came down slightly by 0.37 per cent to end at $81,501, below the record of $81,802 posted at the last tender.

In the motorcycle category, the COE premium ended at $12,100, down 3.9 per cent from $12,589.

Open category COEs, which can be used to register any type of vehicles except motorcycles, ended 3.1 per cent cheaper at $110,524, down from $114,009.