COE premiums end mostly lower, motorcycle COE falls to $5,002 with new measures to curb speculation

SINGAPORE - The premium for motorcycle certificates of entitlement (COE) plunged by 58.9 per cent to $5,002 at the latest tender on Thursday, in the wake of new measures to curb speculation.

COE prices also ended mostly lower in the first tender under the new three-month quota period, which has fewer COEs available in the two car categories.

Last month, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) had raised the bid deposit for motorcycle COEs from $800 to $1,500, and required the COE to be used within a month instead of three months.

The COE premium for smaller cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as for electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, finished at $101,001, down 2.6 per cent from the previous high of $103,721 at the April 19 tender.

For larger cars and more powerful EVs, the COE premium ended at $119,399, a 1.2 per cent dip from the previous high of $120,889 set on April 19.

The price for the Open category COE ended at $124,002, down 0.4 per cent from $124,501.

Commercial vehicle COE – applicable to vans, trucks and lorries – ended at $75,589, which is a 0.3 per cent increase over the $75,334 seen two weeks ago.