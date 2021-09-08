COE premiums end mostly higher, with more orders collected in 3-week break

Industry observers said a smaller quota and the longer three-week gap between tenders contributed to more aggressive bids.
Industry observers said a smaller quota and the longer three-week gap between tenders contributed to more aggressive bids.PHOTO: ST FILE
Senior Transport Correspondent
  • Published
    14 min ago

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended mostly higher in the latest tender on Wednesday (Sept 8) as a three-week break from the previous exercise led to more orders collected.

The COE price for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp closed at $47,000, up from $46,689 three weeks ago.

The COE price for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp finished at $62,600, up from $61,001.

The premium for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles but which ends up mostly for bigger cars, ended at $64,700, down slightly from $64,901.

The commercial vehicle COE was priced at $40,001 was almost unchanged from $40,010.

The motorcycle premium reached $9,689, up from the previous record of $9,500 on Aug 18.

Industry observers said a smaller quota, the reopening of the economy last month after the latest Covid-19 measures were eased, and the longer three-week gap between tenders contributed to more aggressive bids.

Usually, tenders are held every two weeks or twice a month. But because some months are longer, three-week gaps occur occasionally. More often than not, they lead to higher premiums.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 