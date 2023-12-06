COE premiums down for all categories except smaller cars and EVs

Premiums for Category A rose 3.6 per cent to $88,020, while that for larger cars fell by 3.9 per cent to $130,100. PHOTO: ST FILE
Lee Nian Tjoe
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE – Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended lower for all categories except smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs) at the latest tender that closed on Dec 6.

The COE premium for Category A, for smaller, less powerful cars and EVs, climbed to $88,020 – 3.6 per cent higher than the $85,001 recorded at the last exercise. This was the only category of COEs to register a rise.

The price of Category B COEs, which are for larger and more powerful cars and EVs, ended at $130,100, down 3.9 per cent from $135,336.

Open category COEs, which can be used to register any type of vehicles other than motorcycles, were priced at $133,388, a dip of 1.2 per cent from $135,002. Such COEs are typically used for larger cars and EVs.

The commercial vehicle COE premium fell by 3.9 per cent to $71,001, from $73,889 a fortnight ago.

The price of motorcycle COEs was down 1.4 per cent to $9,858, from $10,001.

More On This Topic
Motor Mouth: Time to go without a car?
Flatter COE supply curve may lead to more stable but not necessarily lower prices

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top