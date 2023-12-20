COE premiums fall across the board in last tender of 2023

SINGAPORE – Certificate of entitlement (COE) prices ended lower across the board at the last tender of 2023.

The COE premium for Category A – for smaller, less powerful cars – finished at $85,000, down from $88,020. The premium for Category B COEs, which are for bigger, more powerful models, ended at $110,001, down from $130,100, at the tender that closed on Dec 20.

The open category COE price closed at $118,388, down from $133,388. This category of COEs can be used for any vehicle type except motorcycles, but ends up almost exclusively for bigger, more powerful cars.

The commercial vehicle COE premium fell from $71,001 two weeks ago to close at $69,423, while the motorcycle COE premium slid to $9,002, from $9,858.

While COE prices have fallen appreciably since their highs in October – when prices rose to as high as $158,004 – they are still at among their highest levels since the quota system was introduced in 1990.

Industry watchers expect car COEs to rebound when the Singapore Motorshow kicks off in the second week of January 2024.