COE premium for smaller cars surges to $103,721, Open category hits all-time high of $124,501

SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums for smaller cars crossed the $100,000 mark for the first time on Wednesday to reach a record high of $103,721.

New records were also set in the larger car and open categories at the close of Wednesday’s tender exercise.

The COE premium for smaller cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp, as well as for electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, finished at $103,721, up 7.48 per cent from the previous high of $96,501.

For larger cars and more powerful EVs, the COE premium ended at $120,889, a 2.02 per cent increase over the previous high of $118,501 set two weeks ago.

The price for the Open category COE ended at $124,501, an increase of 4.63 per cent over the $118,990 posted two weeks ago. This is the highest price ever posted for any category of COEs.

At $75,334, the premium for commercial vehicle COE – applicable to vans, trucks and lorries – was 1.91 per cent lower than the $76,801 posted a fortnight ago. This was the only category of COE that did not rise at the latest tender exercise.

The motorcycle COE premium also went up by 1.48 per cent, from $12,001 to $12,179.

