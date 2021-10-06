COE price for big cars rises while other premiums fall

COE premiums for bigger cars continued to rise in the latest tender.
SINGAPORE - Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums eased in the latest tender on Wednesday (Oct 6), with the exception of that for bigger cars which continued to rise.

The COE price for cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp ended at $70,200, up from $68,310 two weeks ago. Its proxy, the Open category, closed at $72,756, up from $70,002 previously.

Premiums for smaller cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished at $47,001, down from $48,000.

The commercial vehicle COE was priced at $38,890, down from $39,000, while the motorcycle premium ended at $9,052, down slightly from $9,089.

Industry watchers attribute the results to strong demand from wealthy buyers unaffected by the generally weak market.

A foreseeable shrinkage in the supply of big-car COEs in the next quota period starting November is also fuelling aggressive bidding among dealers.

Latest COE results:

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1,600cc & below) 47,001 48,000
B - Car (above 1,600cc)  70,200 68,310
C - Goods vehicle & bus 38,890 39,000
D - Motorcycle 9,052 9,089
E - Open 72,756 70,002

