COE cost for smaller cars hits six-year high, premiums in most categories end higher

SINGAPORE - Those shopping for affordable cars have hit a cost bump, with the certificate of entitlement (COE) price for smaller cars hitting a six-year high on Wednesday (Dec 8) in the latest tender.

The premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp ended at $57,010, a 3.7 per cent increase from $55,001 at the last tender on Nov 17.

This is the highest amount in that category since November 2015 when it was $59,200.

Premiums also climbed in most other categories in the latest tender.

The COE cost for goods vehicles and buses finished 3.4 per cent higher at $45,000, compared with $43,502 at the last bidding exercise.

The premium for larger cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp is also up, at $80,401 - compared to $79,601 at the previous tender.

Motorcycle COE price rose to $9,401, from $9,381.

The premium for Open COE, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mostly for bigger cars, is the only one to fall, closing about 1.2 per cent lower at $85,000.

A total of 2,569 bids were received, with a quota of 1,791 COEs available.

Latest COE results: