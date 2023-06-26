Circle Line services resume normal operations on Tuesday, more than 3 weeks ahead of schedule

SINGAPORE - Train services on the Circle Line (CCL) will resume normal operations on Tuesday – more than three weeks ahead of schedule, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on social media on Monday.

In May, LTA said its routine inspections had found that a stretch of the CCL tunnel between Promenade and Nicoll Highway stations was “subject to greater pressure”.

While this posed no safety risks to CCL train operations, LTA said it would carry out precautionary maintenance and strengthening works, including installing steel supports to the tunnel rings “to ensure the long-term integrity of the tunnel”.

The agency had in May told passengers travelling on the CCL to expect delays of up to 30 minutes during the maintenance period from June 11 to July 20.

Seven stations – Dhoby Ghaut, Bras Basah, Esplanade, Promenade, Nicoll Highway, Marina Bay and Bayfront – were affected.

But LTA on Monday said the maintenance works would be completed earlier than scheduled.

“We are happy to report that these works are progressing ahead of schedule will be completed by tonight,” LTA said, adding: “Thank you for your patience in this past month.”