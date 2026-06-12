Circle Line posts biggest improvement in May as MRT reliability stays above 2m train-km mark

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The Circle Line showed the biggest improvement in reliability, followed by the North-South Line and the North East Line. The other two lines held steady.

SINGAPORE – The reliability of the Circle Line (CCL) improved the most across the entire MRT network in May, contributing to a second consecutive month of overall gains in rail reliability.

On average, MRT trains clocked 2.5 million train-km between delays lasting more than five minutes between June 2025 and May 2026.

This is the second time the figure has exceeded 2 million train-km since November 2024 and is above the Republic’s rail reliability target – measured by mean kilometres between failure (MKBF) – of 1 million train-km for the entire MRT network.

The previous instance was in April, when trains registered 2.22 million train-km between delays.

MKBF, a widely used engineering measure of rail reliability, reflects how far a train travels before encountering a delay of more than five minutes. LTA’s figures are based on a 12-month moving average.

The SMRT-operated CCL showed the biggest improvement, averaging 3.55 million train-km between delays , up from 2.36 million train-km the month before.

Reliability for the other lines either held steady or showed slight improvements.

The North East Line, operated by SBS Transit (SBST), remained the most reliable MRT line, averaging 4.46 million train-km between delays in May, up from 4.45 million train-km in April.

The other line that showed an improvement was the North-South Line (NSL). Managed by SMRT, it averaged 1.65 million train-km between delays , up from 1.42 million train-km.

The reliability of the SBST-run Downtown Line (DTL) and the East-West Line (EWL), operated by SMRT, was unchanged .

The DTL clocked an average of 4.2 million train-km between delays, while the EWL held steady at 2.02 million train-km.

Even with the improvement , the NSL remain ed the least reliable MRT line, followed by the EWL. Both are Singapore’s oldest MRT lines.

In May, there were no major delays exceeding 30 minutes across the five MRT lines and LRT network, according to the overall rail reliability report.

However, the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), which is excluded from the report, experienced one such delay.

The SMRT-run line is not included because MRT lines in their early stages tend to have significantly lower mileage, owing to relatively low ridership and trains not running at typical frequencies.

It recorded a dip in performance, having experienced a major delay of more than 30 minutes on May 3.

According to LTA’s figures , between 5,000 and 50,000 passengers were affected, or about 12.3 per cent of daily passengers along the TEL.



A signalling fault caused train service on the TEL to be disrupted on the morning of May 3, including a period of about 30 minutes when there was no train service.



The fault came in the wake of signalling tests done the night before by the original equipment manufacturer, Alstom.

The TEL averaged 355,000 train-km between delays in May, down from 356,000 train-km the previous month.

Its performance is expected to improve after the opening of the fifth and final stage of the line. Comprising Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations, it will open in the second half of 2026.

LTA said the TEL has been experiencing teething issues, which include those involving the signalling system.

“Such teething issues that arise during initial operations and as a result of system updates can result in delays, even though the nature of such delays is different from those encountered during the operation of mature lines,” said the authority.

Train punctuality across the five lines, measured as the percentage of trips completed within two minutes of the scheduled time, slipped slightly from 99.48 per cent to 99.1 per cent.

Other than the NSL, which improved from 99.43 per cent to 99.74 per cent, all the other lines registered punctuality dips.

The CCL recorded the largest decline, from 98.93 per cent to 97.65 per cent.

The TEL, which was excluded from overall network-wide punctuality data as well , had a punctuality rate of 99.53 per cent, up from 99.31 per cent in the previous month.

The proportion of train services that operated on schedule declined slightly from 99.9 per cent to 99.82 per cent.

Two of the other five MRT lines – the NSL and NEL – recorded improvements on this measure, while the EWL, DTL and CCL experienced marginal dips.

On the LRT network, overall reliability improved in May, with trains averaging 497,000 car-km between delays, up from 465,000 car-km in April.

The SBS T -operated Sengkang-Punggol LRT recorded 886,000 car-km between delays, improving from 881,000 car-km.

The Bukit Panjang LRT run by SMRT was also more reliable in May than the month before , clocking 263,000 car-km between delays, up from 239,000 car-km.