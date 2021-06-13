Changi aviation hub on path of recovery

The Changi aviation hub continues to show signs of recovery, but it is a work in progress.

On the bright side, cargo traffic has picked up. Changi is now connected by cargo flights to 73 cities, with throughput in April at about 92 per cent of the levels before the pandemic hit.

There are also more flight connections available for passengers.

Passenger flights to 70 cities are now available, up from a low of 24 in mid-April last year at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Still, the number is less than half the 160 cities before the pandemic.

And there is some way to go for passenger load to pick up. It is at just 3 per cent of previous levels.