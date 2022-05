SINGAPORE - As air traffic grows beyond the Covid-19 pandemic, building the mega Terminal 5 (T5) at Changi Airport is necessary for Singapore to stay ahead of competition which will heat up among air hubs in the future.

"When the air traffic recovers, and we expect this to be in 2024... then the key challenge will be traffic and demand increasing faster than the capacity that can be built," said Mr Stefano Baronci, director-general of Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific.