Changi Airport to hold free exhibition in early 2026 on how T5 will be built; public sign-ups now open

SINGAPORE – The public can now register online to visit T5 In the Making, an exhibition offering a behind-the-scenes look at the vision, planning and design of Changi Airport’s upcoming Terminal 5.

The exhibition will run from Jan 6 to March 2026 at the arrival hall of Terminal 3, organisers Ministry of Transport (MOT), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a joint statement on Dec 15.

The exhibition showcases how Changi Airport’s newest terminal is being conceived and built, ahead of its planned opening in the mid-2030s.

Registration is open on the exhibition’s official website on a first-come, first-served basis. Each registrant may book a visit slot for up to five visitors. Walk-in visits will also be accepted, subject to availability.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10am to 8pm, with each visit taking about 60 minutes. Admission is free.

Spread across five zones, the exhibition traces Changi Airport’s journey from its early days in Paya Lebar to its expansion in Changi, before delving into the scale, design and innovations planned for T5.

Visitors can explore interactive displays, experiential zones and detailed scale models highlighting the airport’s future ambitions.

The exhibition will also showcase technologies being explored to address challenges such as labour constraints, an ageing population and climate change. The experience culminates in interactive artificial intelligence features and close-up views of scale models of T5 and the wider Changi East development.

CAG said in May that T5 will feature state-of-the-art systems and extensive use of technology and automation to improve operational efficiency and passenger experience.

These include baggage-handling robots capable of operating in poor weather conditions, as well as video analytics and artificial intelligence tools to track aircraft turnarounds and predict potential delays. A turnaround refers to the time between an aircraft’s arrival and its next departure.

The terminal will also be powered by more clean energy to reduce its carbon footprint. Its rooftop solar system – one of Singapore’s largest – has the potential to generate enough energy to power up to 20,000 four-room Housing Board flats for a year.

T5 is located within the 1,080ha Changi East development, which also includes a third runway, new cargo complexes and supporting aviation and ground transportation infrastructure.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong broke ground on the mega terminal in May . Designed to handle about 50 million passengers a year, T5 will effectively double the size of Changi Airport and increase its annual passenger capacity from 90 million to 140 million.

When completed, T5 is expected to support Singapore’s long-term growth by driving demand for a wide range of services and creating jobs within the airport and across related industries, MOT, CAAS and CAG said.