SINGAPORE - The suspension of operations at Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2) has been extended indefinitely, with air traffic still a fraction of what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) director of corporate and marketing communications Dennis Yim told The Straits Times on Monday (Jan 17) that the airport plans to resume T2 operations in phases in tandem with traffic recovery, without elaborating.