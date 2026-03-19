Changi Airport retains World’s Best Airport title, its record 14th win since 2000

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Changi Airport was also named best in Asia, and best in the world for airport dining and immigration service.

SINGAPORE – Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport in 2026 by London-based research firm Skytrax, the second year in a row after it also clinched first place in 2025. In 2024, it was second.

This is the 14th time it has won the title, a record in the history of the awards that started in 2000.

The airport was also named best in Asia, best in the world for airport dining and immigration service, as well as the best airport that serves 60 million to 70 million passengers.

In 2025, Changi Airport handled 69.98 million passengers.

Mr Yam Kum Weng, chief executive officer of operator Changi Airport Group (CAG), received the awards at a ceremony held in London, United Kingdom, on March 18.

South Korea’s Incheon International Airport came in second, followed by Japan’s Tokyo Haneda Airport (third), Hong Kong International Airport (fourth) and Japan’s Narita International Airport (fifth).

Meanwhile, Crowne Plaza Changi Airport bagged the world’s best airport hotel title and best airport hotel in Asia. This is the 11th consecutive year that the hotel at Changi Airport Terminal 3 has won the titles.

The awards were given out based on a global survey conducted by Skytrax of airport customers of over 100 nationalities between August 2025 and February 2026 .

Travellers were asked to rate airports according to their experience at different points, including check-in, arrivals, transfers , shopping , security and immigration, and departure at the gate.

Changi Airport held the top spot for eight consecutive years from 2013 to 2020 – the longest winning streak since the World Airport Awards were first given out in 2000. But it fell behind Qatar’s Hamad International Airport and Japan’s Haneda Airport in 2021 and 2022.

In 2023, Changi Airport reclaimed the title but came in second behind Hamad International Airport in 2024.

A spokeswoman for CAG said it is honoured to be named the world’s best airport again during this challenging time for aviation.

Thanking the airport’s passengers and partners for their continued trust and support, she said it remain s committed to consistently delivering a world-class e xperience and redefining the future of travel as it prepares for the next phase of growth with Terminal 5, which will open in the mid-2030s.

In a statement on March 17 , Hamad International Airport said it will withdraw from all external industry events, including the World Airport Awards 2026. As such, it did not rank this time.

It added: “The safety and well-being of our passengers, our staff, and their families is, and remains, our absolute priority. We thank the aviation community for its understanding.”

Qatar is among countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait that are facing retaliatory strikes by Iran in its war with the United States and Israel.