Changi Airport Group offers mix-and-match delivery service from up to 5 food outlets

SINGAPORE - From Friday (Aug 27), diners can order food from nearly 30 eateries in Changi Airport and Jewel Changi Airport using Changi Airport Group's own food delivery service.

Brands on board this initiative include the London-based Burger & Lobster chain and popular Chinese restaurant Paradise Dynasty.

A minimum spend of $50 is required and diners can mix and match food items from up to five eateries. Prices on the website are not marked up from what customers would pay in-store.

Mains are on the menu, but there is room for dessert as well and those with a sweet tooth can whet their appetites with sweet treats such as crepe cake from Lady M and macarons from Paris Baguette.

Diners can order on the Changi Eats website, which has been in beta mode since June. Payment is by either MasterCard or Visa.

Orders must be placed one day in advance and up to two hours before the scheduled delivery slots from 12.30pm to 8pm daily.

MasterCard holders enjoy free delivery when they use a promotion code. Those who spend at least $80 will enjoy an additional 15 per cent off their bill.

From Friday till Sept 30, members of the Changi Rewards loyalty programme can earn up to five times more loyalty points on every dollar spent on top of the normal earn rate they enjoy, capped at 300 points per order.

Islandwide delivery starts from $5 and goes up to $12, depending on location. There is also a pick-up option.

From Friday to next Monday, diners can enjoy $1 deals for items such as truffle fries from Burger & Lobster and green tea lattes from Dal.Komm Coffee, said Changi Airport Group on Thursday.

"The travel industry, along with the retail and food and beverage industry, has been severely affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Changi Airport has been affected and our tenants, many whom are local small and medium enterprises, are affected too.

"However, we remain resilient and are committed to helping our partners through this difficult time," Changi Airport Group added on the Changi Eats website.

Those who order from the website during this promotional period will also receive a Changi Airport commemorative gift set.

Wine and champagne from retailer Bottles and Bottles will also be available at a discount.