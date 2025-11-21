Changi Airport flies high, with passenger traffic hitting over 5.8 million in October

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A boost has come from new flights and destinations that have been added recently.

SINGAPORE – More than 5.8 million passengers passed through Changi Airport in October, a 3.4 per cent increase from the same month in 2024.

This brings the total number of passenger movements in the first 10 months of 2025 to 57.9 million, based on statistics released by airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Nov 21.

The figure exceeds the 56.2 million passenger movements for the same period in 2019, and is higher than the 55.5 million tally over the same period in 2024.

In January, then Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said the authorities expected traffic volumes at Changi Airport in 2025 to exceed pre-pandemic levels .

In 2024, the airport saw 67.7 million passengers, just below the 68.3 million recorded in 2019.

The number of aircraft movements, including landings and take-offs, was 31,200 in October, compared with 31,300 in 2024.

The total for the first 10 months of 2025, which came up to 3 10,00 0, exceeds the 302,000 figure for the same period in 2024.

Changi Airport is flying higher as new flights and destinations have been added recently . One example is Loong Air, a Chinese airline, that began a three-times-weekly flight to Zhangjiajie on Oct 9, bringing Changi’s network of Chinese cities to 35.

From Dec 8, Batik Air Malaysia, which is part of Indonesia-based Lion Group, will add daily flights to Ipoh, Penang and Subang.

In October, CAG said Lion Group’s airlines Batik Air Malaysia, Batik Air Indonesia and Thai Lion Air would operate at Terminal 4 from Nov 11, to support their continued growth and meet rising regional travel demand.

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of national carrier Singapore Airlines, will progressively add new routes to four Indonesian cities – Labuan Bajo, Medan, Palembang and Semarang – from December to February.

As at Oct 1, some 100 airlines operate about 7,000 weekly scheduled flights from Changi Airport. These connect Singapore to over 160 cities globally.

By the mid-2030s, Changi targets to be linked to more than 200 cities. Terminal 5 is slated for completion in the 2030s.

The amount of air freight handled by the airport in October came up to 182,000 tonnes, compared with 178,000 in the same period in 2024.