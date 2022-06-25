Surge in lost baggage woes

The baggage chaos at a number of airports around the world has affected travellers heading to Singapore. Sats said more travellers arriving at Changi Airport are reporting lost or damaged luggage.

This trend, it added, is due to issues at the airports where passengers started their journey, at a time when the sector is affected by a manpower crunch. Such problems have not yet reached Singapore, but industry experts warn that the Asian region could face similar issues as air travel volumes pick up.

SEE THE BIG STORY