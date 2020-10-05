Changes to major junction in Novena due to expressway works

A major traffic junction in Novena will be reconfigured from Oct 17 and two pedestrian underpasses nearby closed by the second quarter of next year, to make way for the construction of expressway tunnels.

The temporary changes to build the North-South Corridor could mean longer travelling times for motorists and pedestrians in the area until at least late-2022.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) last Friday revealed details of the changes, which will affect the junction of Thomson Road with Newton Road and Moulmein Road.

Works to reconfigure the roads in the area will start at 8pm on Oct 17 and last till 10am the next day. Traffic on all sides will remain passable during this time.

The LTA will post traffic marshals for a week after the changes are made to direct traffic and make sure there are clear guiding signs.

The current cross junction of Thomson Road, Newton Road and Moulmein Road will be split into two T-junctions - one intersecting Thomson Road and Newton Road, and one intersecting Thomson Road and Moulmein Road.

As a result, those travelling along Thomson Road could have their journeys take up to 2.5 minutes longer during peak hours, as they will now have one more traffic light to contend with.

Those driving between Newton Road and Moulmein Road should also expect up to five minutes of delay with the changes.

For example, a motorist who can currently drive through the junction to get from Moulmein Road to Newton Road will now have to make a right turn onto Thomson Road, before taking the left-turn slip road towards Newton Road.

The bus stop outside Velocity@Novena Square will be moved 70m away to Royal Square@Novena to facilitate construction from Sunday.

The underpass linking Novena MRT station and Goldhill Centre will be closed in the first quarter of next year, the LTA said.

A temporary overhead bridge to link the two locations will be built in the second quarter of next year.

Similarly, the underpass linking Velocity@Novena Square and Revenue House will be closed in the second quarter of next year and replaced with another temporary overhead bridge.

Pedestrians should also expect two to three extra minutes for their journeys as a result. LTA said that they can still use the crossings on Thomson Road.

The 21.5km North-South Corridor (NSC) will run from Woodlands in the north to the city area.

The LTA is still targeting to complete the dual three-lane expressway in 2026, though it said it is still reviewing the impact of Covid-19 on its various projects.

Aimed at relieving the increasing traffic between the north and city centre, the project will also support Singapore's car-lite vision by having dedicated and continuous bus lanes and cycling routes.

Said the LTA: "During construction of the NSC tunnel, LTA will continue to ensure pedestrian safety."

It will build covered linkways and larger waiting areas at crossings in the Novena area, as well as install clear signs to redirect pedestrians.