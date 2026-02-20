Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The fall in Category B COE price comes after the announced cut in PARF scrap car rebates.

SINGAPORE - For the first time since 2020, certificates of entitlement (COEs) for mass-market cars cost more than certificates of premium cars at the close of the latest tender exercise on Feb 20.

The COE premium for larger and more powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs) fell by 5.3 per cent to $105,001 at the first COE tender since Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Feb 12 that preferential additional registration fee (PARF) rebates would be significantly lowered .

A Category B COE cost $110,890 at the previous tender that closed on Feb 4.

The Category A COE premium, meant for smaller and less powerful cars and EVs, increased by 0.1 per cent from $106,320 in the previous exercise to $106,401.

The Open category premium dipped by 2.7 per cent, from $116,000 to $112,890. Category E certificates can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, but end up being used mostly for bigger cars.

As such certificates are transferable, they give motor dealers the flexibility to register cars without having to wait for the next tender exercise.

At $74,999, the price of commercial vehicle (Category C) COEs increased 0.3 per cent from $74,801 two weeks ago.

The COE premium for motorcycles (Category D) dropped by 3.6 per cent, from $8,289 to $7,989.

A COE gives a person the right to own and use a vehicle in Singapore. The reduced PARF rebates apply to cars registered with COEs secured from this round onwards.