Cat A hits record $129,000 as COE prices rise across the board

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Category A COEs are meant for smaller, less powerful cars and EVs.

SINGAPORE – The price of a Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) hit a record high of $129,000, while other COE categories also ended higher at the July 8 tender exercise.

The Category A COEs – meant for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs) – rose by 4.2 per cent from $123,847, breaching the previous record of $128,105 set in October 2025.

The price of Category B COEs, used to register larger, more powerful cars and EVs, went up 6 per cent to $130,889, from $123,502.

The price of an Open category (Category E) climbed 0.6 per cent from $129,002 to $129,801.

Certificates in this category can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, but are used mostly for bigger cars. As these certificates are transferable, motor traders often secure them for the flexibility to register cars without waiting for the next tender exercise.

The motorcycle (Category D) COE premium increased to $10,201 from $9,989, marking the third time that the price of such certificates has breached the five-digit mark in 2026.

Commercial vehicle (Category C) COEs climbed 2.1 per cent to $95,000 from $93,001, breaking the record of $94,000 set at the first exercise in June.