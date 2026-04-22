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Cat A COE rate rises to $123,010, exceeds Cat B price for second time in two months

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The Category B premium came in at $121,001 on April 22, 2026.

The Category B premium came in at $121,001 on April 22.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

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Esther Loi

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SINGAPORE – The price of a Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) increased by 4.2 per cent on April 22 to $123,010, surpassing the Category B premium of $121,001.

This is the second time in two months that COEs for mass-market cars cost more than those for premium cars.

The last instance was at the close of the tender exercise on Feb 20.

The Category A premium, meant for smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), was $118,000 in the previous tender on April 8.

The price of the Category B certificate, for larger, more powerful cars and EVs, held steady from April 8 at $121,001.

The premium for the Open category, or Category E, rose by 3.3 per cent from $121,001 to $125,002.

Certificates in this category can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, but are typically used for bigger cars.

As these are transferable, motor traders secure them to have the flexibility to register cars without having to wait for the next tender exercise.

At $83,501, the price of a commercial vehicle (Category C) COE went up by 4.4 per cent from $80,001 two weeks ago.

The COE price for motorcycles (Category D) was $9,290 – a 7.1 per cent drop from $10,000.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.