Cat A COE rate exceeds Cat B for third time in 4 months; premiums largely down

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A Category A COE now costs $123,847, compared with the Category B premium of $123,502.

SINGAPORE – The price of a Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) fell by 1.7 per cent on June 17 to $123,847 . It surpassed the Category B premium of $123,502.

This is the third time in four months that the Category A COE price has cost more than Category B’s.

In the last tender on June 4, there was a $980 difference between the two categories , with the premium for Category B – meant for larger, more powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs) – costing more.

Other than the Open category (Category E) COE, the premiums for all other categories fell on June 17.

In the previous tender, a Category A COE, which is for smaller, less powerful cars and EVs, cost $126,009. The premium for Category B was $126,989 then, with the latest premium of $123,502 a 2.7 per cent decrease.

For the Open category, the premium rose $2 , from $129,000 to $129,002.

Certificates in this category can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, but are typically used for bigger cars. As these certificates are transferable, motor traders often secure them for the flexibility to register cars without waiting for the next tender exercise.

The motorcycle (Category D) COE premium decreased by 0.1 per cent, from $10,000 to $9,989.

The commercial vehicle (Category C) COE fell by 1.1 per cent from a record high of $94,000 to $93,001.