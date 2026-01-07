Cat A COE rate drops 6.8% to $102,009 in first exercise of 2026; Cat B price rises 3.5%

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

While the premium for a Category A COE decreased from December 2025, the price of a Category B certificate increased.

SINGAPORE – The price of a Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) dropped by 6.8 per cent in the first tender exercise of 2026, while the Category B premium rose by 3.5 per cent.

On Jan 7, the premium for a Category A COE , meant for smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs) , was $102,009, a drop from the $109,501 at the previous exercise that closed on Dec 17 .

Meanwhile, the premium for a Category B COE , for l arger and more powerful cars and EVs, rose from $115,102 to $119,100.

In the Open category, otherwise known as Category E , the price of a certificate went up by 2.5 per cent from $119,000 to $122,000.

Certificates in this category can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, and usually end up being used for bigger cars. Such certificates are also transferable, giving motor dealers the flexibility to register cars without having to wait for the next tender exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles (Category C) were priced at $75,503 – a 1.9 per cent fall from $77,003 previously.

The motorcycle COE premium (Category D) recorded a 7.5 per cent rise from $8,081 to $8,689.

Two COE bidding exercises are held each month. A certificate gives the holder the right to register a vehicle in Singapore. The cost of securing one is usually included in the selling price of a vehicle.

Such exercises are typically held every two weeks, but there was a three-week gap between the latest exercise and the preceding one, giving dealers more time to collect orders.