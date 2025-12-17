Cat A COE price climbs 3.9% to $109,501 after falls in last four rounds; Cat B dips 7.1% to $115,102

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The price of a Category A certificate of entitlement was $109,501 at the last tender exercise of 2025.

The price of a Category A certificate, meant for smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), was 3.9 per cent higher than the $105,413 at the previous exercise.

The rise ends the streak of four consecutive rounds where the Category A COE premium dipped since it hit the record of $128,105 at the first tender exercise in October.

At $115,102, the premium for a Category B COE, meant for larger and more powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), was 7.1 per cent lower than the $123,900 at the previous exercise on Dec 3.

A COE is needed to register a vehicle in Singapore. Two tender exercises are held every month.

Before the tender exercise closed on Dec 17, some industry insiders expected COE premiums to dip across the board as showrooms have been quiet because many are travelling during this time of year. However, some noted that there are still dealers who are chasing year-end sales targets with aggressive marketing and promotions.

The Open category (Category E) premium went down by 3.3 per cent from $123,000 to $119,000. This is the lowest price since the first tender exercise in July, when the premium was $118,500.

Although Open category certificates can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles, they end up used mostly for bigger cars.

As such certificates are transferrable, they give motor dealers the flexibility to register cars without having to wait for the next tender exercise.

The price of commercial vehicle (Category C) COEs ended at $77,003 – 0.7 per cent higher than the $76,501 two weeks ago.

The motorcycle COE premium ended lower by 2.5 per cent to end at $8,081 from the $8,289 set earlier.

The next COE tender exercise closes on Jan 7, 2026.