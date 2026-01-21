Cat A COE premium climbs 7.3% to $109,501; Cat B rate up 2.1%

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The price of an Open category certificate dipped nearly 1 per cent.

SINGAPORE – The price of a Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) rose by 7.3 per cent on Jan 21, while the Category B premium rose by 2.1 per cent.

The premium for a Category A COE, meant for smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs), was $109,501, up from $102,009 at the previous exercise that closed on Jan 7 .

Meanwhile, the premium for a Category B COE, for larger and more powerful cars and EVs, rose from $119,100 to $121,634.

In the Open category, otherwise known as Category E, the price of a certificate dipped nearly 1 per cent from $122,000 to $120,891.

Certificates in this category can be used to register any vehicle type except motorcycles and usually end up being used for bigger cars.

Such certificates are also transferable, giving motor dealers the flexibility to register cars without having to wait for the next tender exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles (Category C) were priced at $75,202 – a 0.4 per cent drop from $75,503 previously.

The motorcycle COE premium (Category D) recorded a 2 per cent rise from $8,689 to $8,860.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Jan 21 that COE premiums had increased likely due to seasonal demand arising from the Singapore Motorshow and the upcoming Chinese New Year period.

“We strongly advise car buyers and dealers to be prudent in bidding for COEs,” it said.



The motorshow was held from Jan 8 to 11 at Suntec Singapore.

Mr Jason Lim, managing director of the Eurokars Auto BMW dealership, also attributed the rise in the Category A COE premium to strong car sales at the Singapore Motorshow.

He noted that the event drew a record 37 participants, and said he had expected premiums to rise in the COE exercise immediately after the show.

Two COE bidding exercises are held each month.

A certificate gives the holder the right to register a vehicle in Singapore. The cost of securing one is usually included in the selling price of a vehicle.