Cat A and B COEs fall by nearly 5% as premiums dip across the board

SINGAPORE – Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums ended lower at the latest tender exercise that closed on June 5, 2024.

The price of COEs for smaller, less powerful cars and electric vehicles (Category A) dropped by 4.9 per cent to $88,200, from $92,700 set two weeks ago.

The premium for larger, more powerful cars and electric vehicles (Category B) was down by 4.8 per cent to $100,607, from $105,689 at the previous tender.

The Open category COE – almost always used for bigger and more powerful cars – closed at $101,600, down 3.2 per cent from $105,002.

Commercial vehicle COE premiums ended at $70,589, a dip of 2 per cent from the previous $72,001 while for motorcycles, the premium fell 3.5 per cent to $8,989 from $9,311.