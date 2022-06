SINGAPORE - The proportion of young Singaporeans who aspire to own a car has shrunk substantially from six years ago.

According to a face-to-face survey commissioned by The Straits Times and carried out by Nexus Link in April, 50.4 per cent of just over 500 respondents said they aspire to own a car within the next few years - down from 65.5 per cent when the same poll was done in 2016.