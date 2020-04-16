Carpooling now illegal amid Covid-19 outbreak but largest Telegram group still active

SINGAPORE - Carpooling is now illegal after the Transport Ministry revoked a law allowing it to be carried out under some conditions.

Offenders caught offering carpooling services face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or jail of up to six months under new rules that came into effect on Thursday (April 16) as part of regulations aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19.

The largest carpooling group here has been operating while commercial operators and other smaller groups halted services amid the escalating outbreak, according to checks by The Straits Times.

Drivers are deemed to be carpooling if they use private cars and charge for ferrying passengers, whether from one or multiple pick-up locations.

Carpooling had been allowed as long as drivers collected only enough to cover the cost of a trip. They also could not offer more than two trips a day.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday in an advisory that it had classified carpooling as a non-essential service following consultation with the Trade and Industry Ministry.

"Drivers operating such services must comply strictly with the circuit breaker measures," the LTA added.

"This includes non-commercial carpool arrangements between people who do not live in the same residence."

Private-hire operators Grab and Ryde have already stopped carpooling services.

Some chat groups set up to facilitate carpooling such SG Hitch-Premium, which has almost 16,000 members, and SG Hitch Female Drivers Riders, with about 10,100 members, have stopped operations as well.

But SG Hitch, the largest group with more than 56,000 members, has still been active with both drivers and passengers actively posting.

The number of requests in the group can go up to the thousands in a day although there have been fewer recently following the circuit breaker measures.

The group's continued operation has drawn the ire of some private-hire drivers, who have questioned why it is allowed to do so.

The ST has contacted the administrator of the SG Hitch group for comment.