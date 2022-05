Retiree Steven Chia placed an order for a Mercedes-Benz GLB from authorised agent Cycle & Carriage last September, and waited seven months for it to be delivered - more than double the usual time.

Mr Chia, 62, said: "I was supposed to collect my car last December or January this year, but I was told that because of the Covid-19 lockdowns and the war in Ukraine, shipment was delayed. I finally got my car on April 23."