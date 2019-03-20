Car-Free Weekend to be held on March 29-31

The first Car-Free Weekend this year will be held from March 29 to 31 in the Civic District and Telok Ayer conservation area.

On those days, members of the public can take part in various activities on car-free roads, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said in a statement yesterday.

The expanded format of Car-Free Sunday was first held in October last year. Two more Car-Free Weekends will be held in the second half of the year.

Next week's Car-Free Weekend, which coincides with the Singapore Heritage Festival, will feature an array of heritage-themed and family-friendly activities.

These include A Tale of Three Campongs, an exhibition that takes a look at the development of the city south of the Singapore River, as well as complimentary trishaw rides in the precinct around Frasers Tower.

For #ThrowbackSaturday, members of the public are encouraged to wear their school uniform, which will entitle them to discounts on old-time school snacks such as kacang puteh and muah chee at the Tuckshop @ Empress Lawn.

Those heading to the Civic District and Telok Ayer conservation area on the three days are asked to take public transport or cycle.

The other two Car-Free Weekends will be held on Aug 30 and 31 at one-north, and from Oct 25 to 27 in the Civic District and Telok Ayer conservation area.

The car-free event, which began in February 2016 as part of a six-month trial in line with Singapore's car-lite initiatives, is now a regular affair.

Those who are interested can get updates on Car-Free Sunday and Car-Free Weekend activities and details on the event's Facebook page or website.

Goh Yan Han