Car-Free Sunday to get 3 longer weekend editions, starting with March 29 to 31 event

SINGAPORE - Car-Free Sunday is expanding into a weekend format for three events this year, following a trial in October 2018.

The first weekend edition of the event in 2019 will be held from March 29 to 31, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority in a statement on Tuesday (March 19).

Two more weekend editions of the car-free event are planned for later in the year. This is the fourth year the initiative is being held.

For this year's March event, the public can take part in various activities on car-free roads in the Civic District and Telok Ayer conservation area at various times.

The weekend of the event will coincide with the Singapore Heritage Festival and feature an array of heritage-themed and family-friendly activities during lunch time on March 29, March 30 evening and March 31 morning.

Activities include A Tale of Three Campongs, an exhibition narrating the development of the city south of the Singapore River, as well as complimentary trishaw rides in the precinct around Frasers Tower.

For one of the activities titled #ThrowbackSaturday, those who attend dressed in school uniforms will get to enjoy discounts on old school snacks such as kacang puteh and muah chee at the Tuckshop @ Empress Lawn.

Members of the public are encouraged to take public transport or cycle to the venue.

The other two Car-Free Weekend events for the year will be held on Aug 30 and 31 at one-north, and from Oct 25 to 27 in the Civic District and Telok Ayer conservation area.

Those interested in the events can get updates on Car-Free Sunday and Car-Free Weekend activities and details on the events' Facebook page or website.