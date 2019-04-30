Car ERP to go up by $1 at 2 gantries from Monday

Car drivers will have to pay $1 more at two Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries during their morning commute from next Monday.

Those heading to the city on the Central Expressway (CTE) will have to pay $2, up from $1, at the gantry before Braddell Road between 8.30am and 9am.

As for those using the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), the ERP charge on the stretch after Defu Flyover will increase from $3 to $4 between 8am and 9am.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced these changes yesterday, after completing its quarterly review of traffic conditions on roads and expressways.

Rates are adjusted to achieve an optimal speed range of 45kmh to 65kmh on expressways.

The LTA will conduct its ERP rates review again next month for the June school holidays rates.