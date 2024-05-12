Car deregistrations in Q1 2024 highest in nearly three years

SINGAPORE - Some 9,604 cars were deregistered in the first three months of 2024, a 72.9 per cent jump from the 5,555 deregistrations during the same period in 2023.

It was also the highest since the second quarter of 2021, when 10,468 cars were scrapped. Higher deregistrations lead to more certificates of entitlement (COEs) becoming available for bidding in the coming quota periods.

This comes as more cars have had their COEs – which give people the right to own and use a vehicle here – revalidated to be used beyond their 10th year.

Some 776 cars had their COEs revalidated in the first two months of 2024, 66.5 per cent more than the 466 recorded during the same period in 2023.

Vehicle owners have a month to revalidate their COEs after expiry. That is why data on revalidations from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) lags behind scrappage figures by a month.

When a car is scrapped, the COE is released to the pool for bidding. The average number of monthly deregistrations over the previous four quarters is the main determinant of the COE supply in any given three-month quota period.

LTA car population data shows that in 2024, more cars will reach their 10th year than in previous years. This is the age when the cars are likely to be deregistered, which means they can no longer be used in Singapore, or have their COEs revalidated.

In 2014, there were 28,615 car registrations, 30 per cent more than the 22,008 registrations in 2013. The increased deregistration rate seen in the first quarter of 2024 is related to the higher number of registrations 10 years ago.

Annual registrations continued rising in the years that followed, peaking at 91,775 car registrations in 2017.

Cars with five-year COE revalidations made earlier are also fuelling deregistrations. Such COEs cannot be revalidated further.

In 2019, there were 20,095 such cars, with their COEs due to expire in 2024.

The price of revalidating a certificate is the average COE premium of the preceding three months. Owners can choose to do so any time before their car’s COE is due.

Mr Ng Choon Wee, commercial director of Komoco Motors, the distributor of South Korean automaker Hyundai, said the higher COE revalidations in January and February were influenced by COE premiums starting to come down in November 2023 after both car COE categories hit record highs in October 2023.

COE prices bottomed out in January 2024 – at $65,010 for Category A, for instance – before trending upwards again.

In January, the cost to revalidate a Cat A COE, meant for smaller cars, for 10 years was $83,385 – $10,567 cheaper than doing so in December 2023. So far in 2024, the Cat A revalidation cost was $78,482 at its lowest.