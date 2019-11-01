Canberra station on N-S Line to open tomorrow

Canberra MRT station, which has been in the works since April 2015, will open tomorrow, benefiting about 17,000 households in the area.

Located between Sembawang and Yishun stations, it is the 27th station on the North-South Line.

Its ship-themed design was inspired by the area's historical past as a British naval base, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The station's exterior is shaped like a ship. Curved metal louvres, or angled slats designed to let in light and air but keep out rain and direct sunshine, decorate the four ends of the station to mimic the look of a ship's hull.

Glass panels around the station's facades ensure it is naturally lit during the day, while clear roof panels are also installed along its length.

One highlight of the station is an art piece installed at the facade of Canberra's north-bound platform. The Symbiosis, created by local artist Tan Zi Xi, is made up of brightly coloured drawings of various plants and animals.

More than 500 bicycle parking spaces have also been set aside around the station.

The station is only the second to be built on an existing line after Dover station on the East-West Line.

LTA said Canberra's amenities, such as air-conditioning and lighting systems, are energy-efficient.

With its opening, commuters living in nearby estates such as EastLink I and II @ Canberra and Eastwave @ Canberra can save up to 10 minutes on their daily commutes towards the city centre or Jurong East, said the LTA previously.

A 72m-long crossover track has also been built between the new station and Sembawang station.

LTA previously said this will allow trains on the North-South Line to cross from one track to the other, increasing the resilience of the line.