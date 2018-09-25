Caltex rolls out app that allows drivers to pay for petrol without getting out of their vehicle

SINGAPORE - Fuel retailer Caltex is making it easier for motorists to pay at the pumps.

CaltexGO, an app available on both Apple and Android phones, allows users to pay for their fuel without getting out of their vehicle.

Singapore is the first in Asia to launch this payment mode, which goes live on Tuesday (Sept 25).

"Our customers tell us that the main pain point when refuelling is queuing to pay," said Caltex marketing support manager John Sam.

The app will also help users locate Caltex stations as well as receive alerts on offers and loyalty points. By year end, users will also be able to redeem their loyalty points on the phone.

Mr Shahid Ahmed, products manager of Chevron, the parent company of Caltex, said the app will be rolled out to other markets in the region in the next few months.

"It took us one year to develop this," he said, but would not disclose the investment sum.

Recognising that rivals might be able to replicate the system, Mr Shahid said "we will capitalise" on Chevron's lead, which he estimates would be six to 12 months.

He said Singapore motorists would soon be able to use this payment mode when driving in Malaysia within the next six months.