Caltex lowers rates, Sinopec ups prices in latest round of pump price changes

SINGAPORE - Caltex has reduced its pump prices while Sinopec has upped rates in the latest round of adjustments tracked by the Consumers Association of Singapore.

According to Fuel Kaki, Case's online pump price comparison portal, Caltex fuels are now two cents lower than they were last Friday (Jan 21).

Its 92- and 95-octane petrols are now $2.65 and $2.69 a litre before discount, while its so-called premium grade is $3.32 a litre and its diesel is $2.23 a litre.

Sinopec, the newest player from China which is said to source its fuels from Shell, lowered the price of its 95-octane petrol by one cent to $2.68 a litre, but raised its 98-octane by two cents (to $3.15) and so-called premium grade by three cents (to $3.28).

The latest changes followed adjustments last week which saw most published pump prices going up by two to seven cents but Shell's dipping by one cent.

As a result of the latest tweaks, discounted rates have also moved.

Sinopec, which has only three stations here, still dispenses the cheapest 95-octane fuel at $2.10 a litre (from $2.08 last week), while the next lowest price for the popular petrol is $2.18 a litre at Caltex if paid by OCBC Voyage card (from $2.20 last week).

The rates for other credit cards range from $2.21 to $2.31 - the same range which Esso charges for the fuel.

The priciest 95-octane is at Shell, which is retailing it at $2.41 a litre (UOB One card). With most other major credit cards, Shell's 95 grade is $2.30 a litre.

SPC charges a flat $2.25 a litre for 95-octane fuel after credit card discounts.

Pump prices have been rising steadily since mid-2020 as demand for oil products rises in tandem with world economies emerging from the pandemic.

Since then, the most popular 95-octane fuel has risen by 50 cents a litre.