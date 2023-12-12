Cabby who waited for passenger to complete mother’s burial among winners of Transport Gold Award

SINGAPORE - Years ago, Mr Choy Kok Kee often called on passers-by to hold on to his mother’s wheelchair as he helped her into taxis. They also found it hard to flag down cabs, as some drivers would shun them as soon as they saw his mother’s wheelchair.

That was until the 60-year-old former polytechnic lecturer and his mother met ComfortDelGro taxi driver Chua Poh San in 2019.

Since then, Mr Choy has turned to the cab driver to get around with his aged mother. After her death in May, Mr Chua, 62, accompanied Mr Choy to collect her ashes and waited for him through the sea burial process without charging extra fees.

Mr Chua was one of 36 recipients of the Transport Gold Outstanding Award, given out on Dec 12 by the Singapore Kindness Movement (SKM) and Land Transport Authority to transport staff who have gone the extra mile to help others. The award is in its 24th year.

Another 972 staff were given the Transport Gold Commendation Award. The recipients were chosen after a nomination and selection process that involved their peers, supervisors and a panel of representatives from the authorities and SKM.

When Mr Chua first picked up Mr Choy and his mother in October 2019 from their Pioneer flat, he helped to fold and secure the wheelchair in the boot before driving them to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in Jurong East.

Mr Choy said: “I was very surprised, as previous drivers didn’t help us. He bothered to help us and was very careful when doing so. He made sure that my mum and I were good to go before driving off.”

The duo exchanged phone numbers during the ride.

When Mr Choy’s mother died in May, he asked Mr Chua to drive him to the Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium to retrieve his mother’s ashes.

Mr Chua, who has been driving a taxi for more than 10 years, went the extra mile. Instead of just taking Mr Choy there, he went the whole hog, driving him to Changi Jetty to scatter the ashes at sea and waiting for the process to be completed without charging waiting fees.

The pair had lunch before Mr Chua drove Mr Choy home. Mr Choy was so moved by Mr Chua’s kindness that he wrote to ComfortDelGro to commend him.

Mr Chua said: “I tried to do my best and accompanied him along the way, so that he felt more comfortable and knew someone was by his side.”

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson said Mr Chua was an inspiration to all in the company.