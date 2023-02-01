Bus, train usage continues to recover in S’pore; 2022 ridership at 83% of pre-pandemic peak

SINGAPORE – Public transport ridership continued to recover in 2022 as more people returned to work and leisure activities after two years of Covid-19-related restrictions.

In 2022, there was an average of 6.39 million bus and train rides a day – 22 per cent higher than in 2021, but still the lowest annual average recorded in nine years, and 17 per cent below the peak in 2019.

According to figures released by the Land Transport Authority on Wednesday, MRT and LRT rides led the growth with a 30 per cent increase in 2022 to 2.929 million rides per day, while buses chalked a 15 per cent rise to 3.461 million rides. This contrasted with the previous year’s recovery, which was led by buses.

Observers reckoned this could be because of new MRT lines that have opened, such as stages 2 and 3 of the Thomson-East Coast Line. This trend is likely to continue as more rail lines are built and opened.

Meanwhile, point-to-point transport usage also rose, but by smaller percentages. Private-hire car ridership rose by 8 per cent in 2022 to 347,000 a day, while taxi ridership crept up by 1 per cent to 235,000 rides. A surge in fares may have dampened demand for these services.

A reported driver shortage is seen as another factor hampering growth in this sector.

Commenting on the latest ridership data, Singapore University of Social Sciences associate professor of economics Walter Theseira said: “In general, I expect ridership to continue to be slow to recover fully to pre-pandemic levels, given that most businesses have adopted greater flexibility in work, and some have even downsized their office space during the pandemic.

“I do not expect this will change significantly even as new MRT lines are deployed, because much of the ridership there will come from existing lines and bus services. Thus, looking forward, even as more Singaporeans are likely to take public transport due to better connectivity, the system will likely be more costly to operate on a per-passenger basis.”