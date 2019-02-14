Bus, train trips hit record high last year

Public transport ridership rose to hit another record high last year, with a total of 7.54 million people taking buses or trains a day, or 3.8 per cent more than in 2017.

It was the 14th consecutive annual increase in public transport ridership, according to figures released by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) yesterday.

LTA said average rail daily ridership - both MRT and LRT - chalked up the highest increase of 5.7 per cent to 3.5 million rides a day.

Bus ridership rose by 2.2 per cent to hit the four million mark for the first time. The growth in rail rides came on the back of a full-year operation of the Downtown Line 3, while a bigger bus fleet garnered more bus users.

In comparison, taxi rides continued to slide with competition from private-hire operators. LTA said cab rides fell 17.6 per cent to 647,000 trips a day. This is almost half the number before private-hire operators entered Singapore in 2013. In 2017, taxi rides fell 18 per cent from 2016 levels.

