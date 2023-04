SINGAPORE - In its latest review of the public transport fare formula, the Public Transport Council (PTC) has retained three core components that take into account inflation, wages and energy costs.

Two other components have been tweaked marginally. One, a productivity component of minus 0.1 per cent. This is to nudge transport operators to be more productive, because the theory is that if they can attain a productivity gain of, say, 1 per cent, they get to keep 0.9 per cent of that.