Bus technicians get certification boost

A new form of accreditation has been launched for bus technicians as part of ongoing efforts to develop the capabilities of public transport workers here.

The Certification for Bus Technical Specialists, launched yesterday, is an industry-recognised benchmark to assess the skills and expertise of technicians, said Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary.

This is in line with both the Land Transport Industry Transformation Map and the Skills Framework for Public Transport, which were launched earlier this year.

The new certificate - awarded by the Land Transport Authority and Institution of Engineers, Singapore - will require technicians to pass a written test consisting of multiple-choice questions. They will also be assessed on practical tasks relating to bus systems, such as steering and suspension systems.

There are three levels of certification, based on candidates' level of industry experience. The certification will be conducted twice a year, with an initial batch of 19 technicians from all four bus operators receiving their certificates yesterday.

There are now more than 900 technicians and engineers in the public bus sector.

The new certificate will enhance the employability of bus technicians and prepare them for emerging technological advancements, said Dr Janil, who attended the certificate presentation event at the Ulu Pandan Bus Depot.

Also launched yesterday was the Bus Technical Specialist Certification Centre, a training facility under the Singapore Bus Academy.

Located at the Ulu Pandan Bus Depot, the centre uses augmented reality (AR) technology, with trainees wearing goggles that guide them through tasks such as engine maintenance.

"The centralisation of training delivery helps to optimise resources, and ensures consistent delivery of core essential knowledge and skills," said Dr Janil.

In a Facebook post, National Transport Workers' Union executive secretary Melvin Yong, who also attended the launch, said the new centre plays an important role in ensuring that bus technicians' skills continue to be relevant amid technological changes such as electric and autonomous buses.

Speaking on the upcoming Land Transport Masterplan, which is expected to be introduced next year, Dr Janil said the authorities would consult people widely, taking into account factors such as economic and technological changes.

The plan, which is updated every five years, charts the development of Singapore's transport system.

Engagement sessions and focus group discussions will be organised, with more details to be announced later, he said.