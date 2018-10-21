Bus stop benches in Singapore cost between $500 to $1,500, excluding installation costs: LTA

SINGAPORE - Bus stop benches in Singapore cost between $500 and $1,500, excluding installation costs, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Sunday (Oct 21).

The authority was replying to media queries on the cost of bus stop benches after earlier reports about a man who got into trouble with the law for taking home such a bench.

LTA told The Straits Times that benches at bus stops are expected to last at least 20 years with minimum maintenance, and the cost of a bus stop bench depends on its features and materials.

"For example, some older benches are made from concrete and stainless steel, while new ones are aluminium and come with arm rests that enable elderly commuters to get up from their seats more easily," an LTA spokesman said.

The spokesman said that there are about 5,000 bus stops in Singapore of various designs, depending on when they are constructed.

Open tenders are called for the upgrading of existing bus stops, including the construction and replacement of benches, Yahoo reported on Friday.

The costs of these benches came under public scrutiny earlier this month after reports of a man who was had taken home one such bench.

Tan Ke Wei, 22, was sentenced to a seven-day short detention order on Oct 9, after he pleaded guilty to removing a grey metal bench worth $1,500 from a bus stop in Braddell Road in June last year.

He could have been jailed for up to two years, fined or both for committing mischief and causing loss or damage amounting to $500 or above.

Questions about the cost of the bus bench also arose as furniture retailers ran advertisements on cheaper benches than cost between $150 and $200, while referencing Tan's case.

LTA said on Sunday that the bench Tan removed was a powder-coated aluminium bench. This bench costs about $1,300, with an installation cost of around $200.

The authority said that a contractor had already tightened the Braddell bus stop bench with nuts and bolts, and finishing works to encase the fastened anchor bolts with concrete were due to be carried out before the bench was removed.