SINGAPORE – Four SMRT bus services will skip some stops in the Beach Road and City Hall areas on June 15 and June 22, due to combined National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsals.

The services are 61, 960, 960e and 961, said operator SMRT Buses on June 12, with skipped stops including those in Bras Basah and North Bridge roads, Raffles Avenue and Raffles Boulevard.

Passengers can visit smrt.com.sg for more information.

This year’s NDP will be held on Aug 9 at the Padang and Marina Bay area.