Coronavirus: Bus services 170X and 950 suspended till March 31, other services halt Malaysia legs ahead of lockdown

SINGAPORE - Multiple bus services running between Singapore and Malaysia, including those run by public transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit, will stop heading into Malaysia for the next two weeks after a lockdown of the country kicks in from Wednesday (March 18).

Bus services 160 and 170 will stop going into Johor Baru between March 18 and 31, operator SBS said on Tuesday (March 17).

But it will continue to operate on its route in Singapore. Service 170 will turn around at the Woodlands Train Checkpoint, while service 160 will do so at the bus stop in front of Marsiling Park.

But the 170X service, which runs between Kranji MRT station and Johor Baru, will be suspended during this period.

Meanwhile, bus service 950, operated by SMRT, will be suspended till March 31.

The last bus heading into Malaysia departed Woodlands Temporary Interchange at 7pm on Tuesday.

Malaysian bus operator Causeway Link will similarly suspended its buses operating to and from Singapore during the duration of the lockdown.

It usually operates cross-border services heading into Malaysia from various locations in Singapore. This locations include Kranji, Jurong East, Newton Circus and Boon Lay.

The last services before the suspension kicks in will depart from the various locations in Singapore at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

Malaysia announced on Monday night that it will implement a two-week movement control order from Wednesday till end-March in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The order bars all Malaysians from travelling abroad and bans all foreign tourists and visitors from entering the country.